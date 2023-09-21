Perfios Acquires Fintech Firm Fego.ai to Expand Financial Software and Tools

- Fintech startup Fego.ai was acqui-hired by Perfios. The startup provides an open-finance product stack for developers, helping companies understand customers’ financial behavior.
- Fego’s financial tools include Fego XP, which allows developers to embed personal finance management in their offerings, and Fego Connect, granting access to real-time financial data.
- Perfios, a financial and data analysis software firm, recently raised a $229m Series D round. Its services are used by banks and financial institutions, processing 1.7 billion transactions yearly.