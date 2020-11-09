Permanent Work from Home guidelines rolled out by the government

In a massive reform for the tech industry, permanent ‘Work from Home’ and ‘Work from Anywhere’ guidelines have been rolled out for the ITeS and BPO industry.

As per the new guidelines, registration requirements for OSPs have been stopped and BPO industry engaged in data related work have been taken out of the ambit of OSP regulations.

The needed requirements like deposit of bank guarantees, static IPs, frequent reporting obligations, publication of network diagram and penal provisions have been removed.