Persistent Systems and Google Cloud Unveil Generative AI Solutions

  • Persistent Systems collaborates with Google Cloud to deliver a range of Generative AI solutions aimed at guiding clients on their AI journeys.
  • The company has developed a quick deployment program, along with a modernization accelerator and an AI-powered insights discovery tool, all utilizing Google Cloud’s Generative AI capabilities.
  • A case study includes assisting Artnet to reimagine art search using a conversational AI-powered interface, making art purchasing decisions easier for its customers.
