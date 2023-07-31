Persistent Systems and Google Cloud Unveil Generative AI Solutions

- Persistent Systems collaborates with Google Cloud to deliver a range of Generative AI solutions aimed at guiding clients on their AI journeys.
- The company has developed a quick deployment program, along with a modernization accelerator and an AI-powered insights discovery tool, all utilizing Google Cloud’s Generative AI capabilities.
- A case study includes assisting Artnet to reimagine art search using a conversational AI-powered interface, making art purchasing decisions easier for its customers.