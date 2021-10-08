Personal data of 1.5 billion Facebook users allegedly leaked on dark-web forum

Some prospective buyers alleged on the forum that they were scammed by the seller, as no data was delivered, to which the criminals responded to cooperate with the forum admins to prove that the data collected is authentic.

“The forum seller has today responded and denied the scam accusations, continuing to claim that the data is real. The seller commented they are willing to cooperate with administrators of the forum to prove the authenticity of the data,” PrivacyAffairs posted on October 5.

Data scrapers engage in web scraping, the processes of using bots to extract content and data from a website.