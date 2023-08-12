Menu

Search

Switch to the dark mode that's kinder on your eyes at night time.

Switch to the light mode that's kinder on your eyes at day time.

Menu

Switch to the dark mode that's kinder on your eyes at night time.

Switch to the light mode that's kinder on your eyes at day time.

Peter Singer on Utilitarianism, Influence, and Controversial Ideas | Conversations with Tyler Podcast Summary
  • Podcast Summaries

Peter Singer on Utilitarianism, Influence, and Controversial Ideas | Podcast Summary

Peter Singer on Utilitarianism, Influence, and Controversial Ideas | Conversations with Tyler

In a thought-provoking conversation with Tyler, Peter Singer, a leading philosopher, explores the nuances of utilitarianism, the ethical treatment of animals, and the potential of human reason to shape behavior.

He also delves into controversial ideas, the Effective Altruist movement, and the future of secularism.

Influence of Philosophers on Singer’s Thinking

The roots of utilitarianism and the influence of philosophers like David Hume on Singer’s thinking are discussed.

Hume is described as an early utilitarian whose work Singer admires.

Overemphasis on Existential Risk from AGI

The overemphasis on existential risk from Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) within the Effective Altruist movement is criticized.

A more balanced approach to addressing various societal issues is suggested.

Secularism’s Impact on Fertility Rates

The potential impact of secularism on fertility rates in wealthy nations is discussed.

The hope is that birth rates will drop in less secular countries or that these countries will become more secular.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Continue Reading on AtomicIdeas.AI
Share the podcast summary:
Related

Read Podcast summaries

Save time. Get to the core idea from the world's best business and self-improvement podcasts.

© 2023 by zakti Techmedia pvt limited

Back to Top
Close

Log In

Or with username:

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. %privacy_policy%

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.