Pfizer Vaccine Immunity: 80% Covid Immunity Lost In 6 Months In Some After Pfizer Jab: US Study

The antibodies produced by the Pfizer decreased more than 80 per cent in 6 months.
COVID-19 antibodies produced by the Pfizer vaccine decreased more than 80 per cent in senior nursing home residents and their caregivers six months after receiving their second dose, a US study has found.
Most nursing home residents received the Pfizer vaccine under the emergency use authorisations because it was the first available vaccine on the market, they said.