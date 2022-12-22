PharmEasy’s scale reaches Rs 5,700 Cr in FY22, losses increase fourfold

• API Holdings, the parent company of online drug dispenser PharmEasy, has faced a difficult year in 2022.

• The firm had to put its initial public offering (IPO) plans on hold due to market conditions.

• PharmEasy is now looking to raise funds with a potential 25% haircut from its peak $5.1 billion valuation.

• Despite this, PharmEasy’s scale has reached Rs 5,700 Cr in FY22.

• Losses have increased fourfold.

