PharmEasy’s scale reaches Rs 5,700 Cr in FY22, losses increase fourfold

• API Holdings, the parent company of online drug dispenser PharmEasy, has faced a difficult year in 2022.
• The firm had to put its initial public offering (IPO) plans on hold due to market conditions.
• PharmEasy is now looking to raise funds with a potential 25% haircut from its peak $5.1 billion valuation.
• Despite this, PharmEasy’s scale has reached Rs 5,700 Cr in FY22.
• Losses have increased fourfold.
