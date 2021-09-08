PhD, Master’s degrees ‘not valuable’: Taliban’s new education minister

HomeNewsPhD, Master’s degrees ‘not valuable’: Taliban’s new education minister
Shortly after being named as Afghanistan’s education minister, Taliban leader Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir questioned the relevance of higher education.
Mullah Yaqoob, the son of the Taliban founder and late supreme leader Mullah Omar, was named the defence minister.
“No PhD degree, Master’s degree is valuable today. You see that the mullahs and Taliban that are in the power, have no PhD, MA or even a high school degree, but are the greatest of all.”, the minister said.