    PhD, Master’s degrees ‘not valuable’: Taliban’s new education minister

    • Shortly after being named as Afghanistan’s education minister, Taliban leader Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir questioned the relevance of higher education.
    • Mullah Yaqoob, the son of the Taliban founder and late supreme leader Mullah Omar, was named the defence minister.
    • “No PhD degree, Master’s degree is valuable today. You see that the mullahs and Taliban that are in the power, have no PhD, MA or even a high school degree, but are the greatest of all.”, the minister said.
