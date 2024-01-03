Phone tapping information not covered by RTI, states Delhi High Court

- The Delhi High Court clarified that phone interception, tapping, or tracking information does not fall under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
- This ruling came in a case between the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Kabir Shankar Bose, who filed an RTI asking if his mobile number was under surveillance.
- The court stated that interception is done under the Indian Telegraph Act and Rules, and disclosing such information could potentially harm India’s sovereignty and security, thus exempting it from RTI Act disclosure.