PhonePe continues to lead with highest UPI transactions in September

The two have collectively processed 2947.75 million transactions in September in which PhonePe was ahead of Google Pay and recorded 1,653.19 million transactions, data released by the National Payments Corporation of India shows.

In the previous month, PhonePe registered a 45.64% share in August whereas Google Pay recorded 34.72%. In the top five UPI apps, Paytm recorded 462.71 million transactions amounting to Rs 53,793.

The Facebook-owned messenger has recorded 1.01 million transactions worth Rs 62.31 crore in September as compared to 0.5 million transactions amounting to Rs 44.70 crore in the previous month.