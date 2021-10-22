PhonePe files and withdraws copyright plea against BharatPe’s postpe

HomeNewsPhonePe files and withdraws copyright plea against BharatPe’s postpe
PhonePe is yet again unhappy with another ‘Pe’ suffixed fintech product from one of its rivals, this time in the shape of BharatPe’s recently announced buy now pay later platform postpe.
This would be PhonePe’s second copyright-related challenge against BharatPe.
According to the details present on the high court website, PhonePe is invoking the Copyright Act and the Trade and Trade Merchandise Marks Act against Resilient Innovations, the parent company of BharatPe.