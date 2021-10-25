PhonePe set to sue BharatPe afresh over ‘Pe’ suffix use

HomeNewsPhonePe set to sue BharatPe afresh over ‘Pe’ suffix use
BENGALURU : PhonePe has withdrawn its injunction against BharatPe for the alleged misuse of the ‘Pe’ suffix, and is now expected to file a fresh legal suit, two people aware of the discussions said on the condition of anonymity.
Flipkart-owned PhonePe claims to have rights over the ‘Pe’ suffix as part of its registered trademark.
The first hearing on PhonePe’s injunction plea was held at the Bombay high court on 22 October, following which PhonePe told the court that it would like to withdraw the injunction and file a fresh suit on the same matter.