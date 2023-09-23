PhonePe Unveils Indus AppStore with Zero Fee, Challenging Google

- India’s PhonePe has launched the Indus AppStore Developer Platform, offering no commission on in-app purchases and zero platform fees, positioning itself as an attractive alternative for Android developers dissatisfied with Google.
- The ‘made-in-India’ app store, which supports 12 local languages and third-party payment providers, allows developers to list their apps free for the first year with a small fee later, compared to Google’s 15-30% rate.
- The move comes amid growing local frustrations with Google’s monopoly in India and is part of broader PhonePe’s expansion strategy, including introductions of an e-commerce app and Share.Market for financial market investments.