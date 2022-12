S Chand and Company Limited will sell PhysicsWallah its whole 6.05% ownership in the AI/Data Sciences-focused Ed Tech company iNeuron Intelligence Private Limited for Rs 14 crore.

S Chand’s regulatory filing reads, ‘with a return of over 200% on the original investment of approx ₹7 crores in December 2021, this is the second recent exit for S Chand.”

