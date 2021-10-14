    Pine Labs ramps up play in payment gateway business with Plural

    Plural Gateway is an open and customisable payment gateway that allows merchants to accept payments through various payment modes including credit, debit cards and digital payment infrastructure including unified payments interface.

    The Plural portfolio of products also includes Plural Checkout, a mobile software development kit to boost payment gateway performance; and Plural Console, a payment orchestration platform that offers a single tech framework to trigger transactions via multiple payment gateways.

    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.