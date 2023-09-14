Subscribe

Pinterest Introduces Shuffles-Inspired Collage Feature in Main App

  • Pinterest is adding a new collage-making function, inspired from its Shuffles app, to its main platform, allowing users to create interactive collages using the advanced visual technology.
  • The ‘Collages’ are intended to encourage users to purchase items featured in added to their inspirational mood boards and brands can also update their catalogs for these user collages.
  • This unveiling occurred during the ‘Pinterest Presents’ global advertiser event where new products and adtech features were introduced, emphasizing Pinterest’s focus on becoming a shopping destination.
