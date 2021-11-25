Pinterest settles a lawsuit that alleged racial and gender discrimination

HomeNewsPinterest settles a lawsuit that alleged racial and gender discrimination
Pinterest has settled a lawsuit brought against it by shareholders who claimed that the company’s workplace discrimination against women and racial minorities hurt its reputation, according to NBC News.
The company reportedly agreed to spend $50 million on improving its diversity and equity and will let former employees talk about racial or gender discrimination they experienced, even if they were bound by a non-disclosure agreement.
Separately, the company paid out $20 million to its former COO Françoise Brougher after she alleged that the company paid her less than male colleagues, didn’t invite her to important meetings, and fired her after she brought up the issues.