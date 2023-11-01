Subscribe

Piyush Goyal dismisses hacking allegations, suggests prank amid Apple’s ‘state-sponsored hackers’ alert

  • Union Minister Piyush Goyal dismissed allegations of government hacking following Apple’s alert of ‘state-sponsored attackers’ to Opposition leaders, suggesting it might be a prank.
  • Goyal stated that Apple has clarified the alert was a malfunction and reached people in 150 countries, and urged the Opposition to address their weaknesses.
  • Apple does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker, and some notifications may be false alarms, according to an Apple spokesperson.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0