Piyush Goyal dismisses hacking allegations, suggests prank amid Apple’s ‘state-sponsored hackers’ alert

- Union Minister Piyush Goyal dismissed allegations of government hacking following Apple’s alert of ‘state-sponsored attackers’ to Opposition leaders, suggesting it might be a prank.
- Goyal stated that Apple has clarified the alert was a malfunction and reached people in 150 countries, and urged the Opposition to address their weaknesses.
- Apple does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker, and some notifications may be false alarms, according to an Apple spokesperson.