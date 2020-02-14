Piyush Goyal: Doesn’t smell right when an ecommerce co makes a loss of Rs. 6K crore on Rs 5K turnover

“Promises of a certain number of people benefitting from e-commerce are very attractive, but it cannot be at the cost of a ’10X’ number of people suffering the consequences of practices which are not allowed and certainly a trillion dollar company, competing with small retailers whose total capital may be a lakh of two lakhs of rupees is a very, very unfair competition,” [Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal]
He also said that it “certainly does not look and feel and smell right” when a company makes a loss of Rs 6,000 crore on a turnover of Rs 5,000 crore.