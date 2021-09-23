Piyush Goyal launches National Single Window System for investors, businesses

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday soft launched the National Single Window System for businesses and said the portal will usher in freedom from the legacy of running to government offices for approvals and registrations.

Goyal said the single window portal will become a one-stop-shop for investors for approvals and clearances.

The National Single Window System is envisioned to address information asymmetry, duplication of information submitted across platforms and authorities and inefficient tracking of approvals and registration faced by investors.