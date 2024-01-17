Plant-Based Future and Making Healthy Food Accessible: Questlove with Bill Gates

I definitely foresee a future in which alternative foods can sustain us and help us. – Questlove

In a vibrant conversation with Bill Gates, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, a renowned musician, filmmaker, author, entrepreneur and plant-based foods advocate shares his perspectives on the future of food, sustainability and his multi-faceted career.

They delve into topics ranging from plant-based diets to climate change impact of animal agriculture and the importance of making healthy food accessible.

Plant-Based Foods: A Taste for the Future

Questlove’s journey into plant-based foods began with a blind taste test between a Shake Shack burger and the Impossible Burger.

Despite being skeptical initially due to his love for meaty foods like cheesesteaks from Philadelphia, he consistently chose the Impossible Burger in the test.

This sparked his belief that plant-based food is the future.

Investing in Sustainable Food Innovations

Following his experience with plant-based burgers, Questlove invested in several companies innovating in sustainable food space including Impossible Foods, NotCo and Eat Just.

He sees these investments as part of his effort to promote a more sustainable and healthy future.