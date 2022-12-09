Platform for founders to launch their companies using performance-based equity.

Gusher

Gusher connects you with talent to create and build your company.
No investors needed.
Gusher is powered by performance-based equity.
The founder creates the pitch, defines the team roles and their equity awards.
Talented people apply to the equity-based roles, the founder selects the best.
When all goals have been met the founder awards the equity and launches the startup.

Location 📌: Philadelphia

