Gusher connects you with talent to create and build your company.
No investors needed.
Gusher is powered by performance-based equity.
The founder creates the pitch, defines the team roles and their equity awards.
Talented people apply to the equity-based roles, the founder selects the best.
When all goals have been met the founder awards the equity and launches the startup.
Platform for founders to launch their companies using performance-based equity.
Gusher
Gusher connects you with talent to create and build your company.