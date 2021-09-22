Plea in SC seeks social security benefits for Ola, Uber, Swiggy, Zomato workers

HomeNewsPlea in SC seeks social security benefits for Ola, Uber, Swiggy, Zomato workers
September 22, 2021
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court praying for social security benefits for gig workers working at companies like Ola, Uber, Swiggy and Zomato.
In the petition, the union argues that they fall under the definition of “Unorganised workers” under India’s Unorganised Workers’ Social Welfare Security Act, 2008 and are therefore eligible for social security benefits.