PLG in D2C Retail world: The Holy Trinity

Why should SAAS have all the fun!

The holy trinity of D2C: PLG (Profit, Logistics, Growth)

While the tech world buzzes about Product-Led Growth (PLG) in SaaS, there's another PLG that's equally crucial in the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) space:

  • Payments,
  • Logistics, and
  • Growth.

This trinity forms the backbone of successful D2C operations, each element intricately linked to the others. Let's look at how these three factors shape the D2C landscape.

Payments: The Financial Backbone

In D2C, effective payment systems and strategies are crucial for business success. Here's why they matter:

