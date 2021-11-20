    PM modi asks banks to invest in ideas and start-ups to build nation’s wealth-sheet

    • Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked public and private sector banks to support wealth and job creators especially by investing in ideas thrown up by the start-up ecosystem.
    • He pointed out that banks were flush with liquidity and there should be all round effort to help corporates and MSMEs scale up.
    • Steps taken in the recent years have created a strong capital base for the banks.
    Daily.