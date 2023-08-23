PM Modi Highlights India’s Growth Potential at BRICS Business Forum

- On his 3-day visit to South Africa for the BRICS summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi identified India as the future global growth engine, and emphasized its enhanced ease of business due to government reforms.
- He mentioned India’s third-largest start-up ecosystem, with over 100 unicorns, and invited global participation in India’s development journey towards becoming a US$ 5-trillion economy.
- Modi will also participate in plenary sessions, bilateral meetings, and a special event ‘BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue’ focusing on the concerns and priorities of the Global South.