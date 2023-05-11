- Prime Minister Modi addressed an event on National Technology Day.
- Modi emphasized the use of technology as a source of empowerment and to ensure social justice.
- The event marks the anniversary of the Pokhran tests.
PM Modi highlights the use of technology for empowerment and social justice
- Prime Minister Modi addressed an event on National Technology Day.
- Modi emphasized the use of technology as a source of empowerment and to ensure social justice.
- The event marks the anniversary of the Pokhran tests.