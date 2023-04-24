PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first Digital Science Park in Kerala

  • PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of India’s first Digital Science Park in Kerala.
  • The Digital Science Park project is a multidisciplinary cluster-based interactive-innovation zone focused on digital technologies.
