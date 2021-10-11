PM Modi to unveil ₹100 lakh-cr Gati Shakti master plan on Wednesday

Gati Shakti-National Master Plan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil on Wednesday PM Gati Shakti – National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity to economic zones, according to PTI. Gati Shakti – a digital platform – will bring 16 ministries including rail and roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects, a top government official told the news agency.

“In the near future, we are going to launch the National Master Plan of Prime Minister ‘Gati Shakti’ which will be a huge scheme and fulfill the dreams of crores of countrymen. This scheme of more than 100 lakh crores rupees will result in new employment opportunities for lakhs of youth,” PM Modi said.