PM Narendra Modi Announces DRDO ‘Young Scientist Laboratories’ Across India (analyticsindiamag.com)

In keeping with the AI driven initiatives being announced by state governments, the central government too has found its voice with five DRDO ‘Young Scientist Laboratories’ being announced by Prime Minister Modi in Bengaluru which will focus on AI, quantum and cognitive technologies.

These laboratories are located in five major cities, namely Bengaluru (AI Research), Mumbai (Quantum Technology), Chennai (Cognitive Technology), Kolkata (Asymmetric Technologies) and Hyderabad (Smart Materials).