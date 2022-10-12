Police complaints on blockchain: Firozabad police partners with Polygon for a pilot

Police Complaints(FIR) on blockchain powered by Polygon.

This is very close to my heart. We grow up hearing about so many of such cases wherein due to some corruption in a local police department, victims(mostly of rapes) are not even able to register complaint. With an FIR(first information report) going on blockchain, specifically if people can get online platform to file these with their identity, no lower level officers can deny the FIR. This could be a game-changer in ensuring right to justice – Sandeep, Polygon founder.