Police warn the ED and the CBI after an arrested hacker alleges he broke into a bitcoin exchange in 2015.
A 26-year-old man, accused of several computer hacking crimes in India, has told Bengaluru police in a statement that he was involved in the first-ever hacking and theft of bitcoins from Bitfinex, the cryptocurrency exchange based in Hong Kong, in 2015 during his stay in the Netherlands.
Srikrishna, who is accused of multiple hacking crimes in Bengaluru, including a Rs 11.5-crore heist from the state government’s e-procurement cell in 2019, has claimed in his statement to Bengaluru Crime Branch police that he was the first person to hack the Bitfinex exchange.
One of the other claims made by Srikrishna to the police is that he hacked a second exchange called BTC-e.com and stole 3,000 bitcoins.