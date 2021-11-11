    Police warn the ED and the CBI after an arrested hacker alleges he broke into a bitcoin exchange in 2015.

    • A 26-year-old man, accused of several computer hacking crimes in India, has told Bengaluru police in a statement that he was involved in the first-ever hacking and theft of bitcoins from Bitfinex, the cryptocurrency exchange based in Hong Kong, in 2015 during his stay in the Netherlands.
    • Srikrishna, who is accused of multiple hacking crimes in Bengaluru, including a Rs 11.5-crore heist from the state government’s e-procurement cell in 2019, has claimed in his statement to Bengaluru Crime Branch police that he was the first person to hack the Bitfinex exchange.
    • One of the other claims made by Srikrishna to the police is that he hacked a second exchange called BTC-e.com and stole 3,000 bitcoins.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.