Policy 4.0 proposes a wallet-based approach for regulating crypto in India
Policy 4.0’s advisory board comprises Ashima Goyal, a member of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee, and Sandeep Parekh, founder of Finsec Law Advisors and former regulator with Securities and Exchange Board of India.
Policy 4.0 said the first regulatory focus should be on wallets and the onus should be on the citizens to get a verified wallet.
The think tank recommended that India Wallet can also send alerts to citizens and the government if the prescribed annual limit imposed by regulators is breached or likely to be breached.