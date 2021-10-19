Home News Policybazaar IPO gets SEBI nod to raise over ₹6,017 cr
- PB Fintech Ltd, which operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, has received capital markets regulator Sebi’s approval to raise ₹6,017.
- The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹3,750 crore worth of equity shares and an offer for sale of ₹2,267.
- As part of the OFS, SVF Python II will sell shares worth ₹1,875 crore, Yashish Dahiya will sell shares worth ₹250 crore and some other selling shareholders will also offer shares.
