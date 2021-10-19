    Policybazaar IPO gets SEBI nod to raise over ₹6,017 cr

    • PB Fintech Ltd, which operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, has received capital markets regulator Sebi’s approval to raise ₹6,017.
    • The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹3,750 crore worth of equity shares and an offer for sale of ₹2,267.
    • As part of the OFS, SVF Python II will sell shares worth ₹1,875 crore, Yashish Dahiya will sell shares worth ₹250 crore and some other selling shareholders will also offer shares.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.