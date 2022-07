Web3 infrastructure provider Polygon today announced the launch of Polygon zkEVM, which is said to be the “first” Ethereum-compatible scaling solution that uses the cryptographic method called zero-knowledge proofs.

Polygon zkEVM’s key promises include a significant reduction of current layer-1 Ethereum network costs—about 90%, by the team’s estimate—as well as a dramatic increase in throughput capability, all while inheriting the security of the Ethereum blockchain.