Poor retention kills 90% of startups.Here’s how you get into the top 10% (and survive)

Here’s how you get into the top 10% (and survive):

Before we dive in.

Do you remember Homejoy, Fab, or BranchOut?

3 companies that had:
• Talented teams
• Impressive high growth
• Heavily funded by top VCs

You probably don’t and for good reason.

These companies had all the right elements in their favor to be successful

So, why did they fail?

Retention.

They couldn’t hold on to their customers.

If we know retention is a critical part of growth

Why is it typically put on the back burner of a startup?

Couple of reasons:

1. Prioritize new user growth (shorter-term gains)
2. Easy to cover up poor retention metrics
3. Defined retention metrics incorrectly

From the companies I’ve worked with, the most overlooked mistake is 3/ defining retention incorrectly.

There are 3 mistakes to avoid:

1/ Choosing the wrong metric
2/ Choosing the wrong frequency
3/ Choosing the wrong core action

Let’s break down each mistake

And learn how to choose the right retention metric to set your startup for success.

1/ Choosing the Wrong Metric

Defining your retention metric is critical to get right.

It has deep implications for how you’ll run your business.

The metric should reflect your product’s core behavior, not outputs like revenue or # of transactions.

Select a metric that correlates most with the behavior that shows you deliver value to the user.

Word of caution: AVOID combining different actions into one metric.

Why?

Your team will always optimize for the action that is the easiest to move.

For example, back when Casey Winters was on Pinterest, they created a custom metric:

WARC = Weekly Active Repinner or Clicker

Highlight here: *or*

• Repinner – saves content on Pinterest
• Clicker – clicks to the source of the content

Both metrics, in theory, suggested that Pinterest showed you something interesting.

However, there were 2 problems:

1) Easy to focus and optimize for the easiest metric to move.
In this case, clicks.
This encouraged clickbait-y content and reduced quality.

2) Stopped encouraging the creation of new & different content because you double down on what works – making the content grow stale

To select the right metric, you need to focus on:

• Behavior – your product’s core behavior
• Frequency – the right frequency (natural frequency the user experiences the problem)
• User – the user we should optimize for

Credit: @reforge

2/ Choosing the Wrong Frequency

Ask: How often does my user need to engage with the product to be considered active: daily, weekly, monthly?

A frequency that’s too high = spamming your users

If you set the frequency too low = forget about you

Either option will lead the team to build features in the wrong direction.

Understand what’s the right cadence for the problem they encounter.

3/ Choosing the Wrong Core Action

Ask: Which action indicates that we have delivered value?

Similar to what we discussed in selecting the core metric

We need to know what underlying behavior that metric will be based on.

How are we helping users solve the problem?

To figure out the core action, think back to the problem use case your customers came to your product for.

For example:

People came to Pinterest because they were bored & wanted to find things around their interests.

What core actions could from that problem?

Several.

Write them down as hypotheses.

For example:
> Viewing feed
> Pin/Repin content
> Clicking on something on the feed

Now, let’s validate each hypothesis with quantitative data.

There are 3 steps here:

i) Group users based on the completion of each core action (view, pin/repin, click) + frequency

ii) Create retention curves for the different hypotheses

iii) Analyze the retention by comparing each hypothesis

To determine your retention metric, find the core action that leads to the flattest and highest retention.

Credit: @reforge

To recap:

Part I. 3 key components define your retention metric:

• Behavior
• Frequency
• User

This will influence what features you’ll build and actions you’ll take moving forward.

Part II. Avoid these common retention mistakes:

1. Prioritize new user growth
2. Cover up poor retention metrics
3. Defined retention metrics incorrectly
– Choosing the wrong metric
– Choosing the wrong frequency
– Choosing the wrong core action

References for this thread:
• The team at Reforge
• Casey Winters, CPO at Eventbrite

