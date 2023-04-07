- After the Covid-19 pandemic, many people are prioritizing travel.
- Expedia’s financial results for 2022 show a good recovery from the effects of Covid-19.
- Covid-19 had a severe impact on the travel industry.
Post-Covid, Travel is a Priority for Many, Says Expedia CEO Peter Kern
