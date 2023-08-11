Potential ‘Meta Verified’ filter found in Instagram’s code but denied by company

Image Credit: Techcrunch
  • Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi uncovered potential plans for a ‘Meta Verified’ filter within Instagram’s code, raising prospects of heightened visibility for verified creators.
  • Despite the discovery, Instagram has insisted that there is no active testing of such a feature.
  • The proposed feature, influenced by Twitter, could provide verification perks such as heightened profile recognition, customer support access and the blue checkmark status for prominent creators.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

What do you think?

1 Vote