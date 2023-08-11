- Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi uncovered potential plans for a ‘Meta Verified’ filter within Instagram’s code, raising prospects of heightened visibility for verified creators.
- Despite the discovery, Instagram has insisted that there is no active testing of such a feature.
- The proposed feature, influenced by Twitter, could provide verification perks such as heightened profile recognition, customer support access and the blue checkmark status for prominent creators.
Potential ‘Meta Verified’ filter found in Instagram’s code but denied by company
