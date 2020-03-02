Power of a Platform: Bytedance beats Network18 in traffic; is the 8th most visited property

These are the top 10 Multi-Platform Properties (Desktop and Mobile) in Jan 2020, as per Comscore.

Property Total Unique Visitors/Viewers (000) % Reach 1 Google Sites 395,765 97.5% 2 Facebook 383,629 94.5% 3 Amazon Sites 325,898 80.3% 4 Times Internet Limited 282,432 69.6% 5 Flipkart sites 235,964 58.1% 6 PAYTM.COM 215,411 53.1% 7 TRUECALLER.COM 199,774 49.2% 8 Bytedance Inc. 196,142 48.3% 9 Network 18 194,099 47.8% 10 Reliance Jio Digital Services 192,592 47.5%

Desktop: 6+ Home and Work,

Mobile: 18+ Smartphone and Tablets iOS and Android .

Bytedance operates TikTok/Helo in India and its mobile-only platform is able to beat content heavy companies like Network18 (which gets significant traffic on both mobile and desktop).