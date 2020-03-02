Power of a Platform: Bytedance beats Network18 in traffic; is the 8th most visited property
These are the top 10 Multi-Platform Properties (Desktop and Mobile) in Jan 2020, as per Comscore.
|Property
|Total Unique Visitors/Viewers (000)
|% Reach
|1
|Google Sites
|395,765
|97.5%
|2
|383,629
|94.5%
|3
|Amazon Sites
|325,898
|80.3%
|4
|Times Internet Limited
|282,432
|69.6%
|5
|Flipkart sites
|235,964
|58.1%
|6
|PAYTM.COM
|215,411
|53.1%
|7
|TRUECALLER.COM
|199,774
|49.2%
|8
|Bytedance Inc.
|196,142
|48.3%
|9
|Network 18
|194,099
|47.8%
|10
|Reliance Jio Digital Services
|192,592
|47.5%
Desktop: 6+ Home and Work,
Mobile: 18+ Smartphone and Tablets iOS and Android .
Bytedance operates TikTok/Helo in India and its mobile-only platform is able to beat content heavy companies like Network18 (which gets significant traffic on both mobile and desktop).