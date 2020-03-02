Power of a Platform: Bytedance beats Network18 in traffic; is the 8th most visited property

These are the top 10 Multi-Platform Properties (Desktop and Mobile) in Jan 2020, as per Comscore.

PropertyTotal Unique Visitors/Viewers (000)% Reach
1Google Sites395,76597.5%
2Facebook383,62994.5%
3Amazon Sites325,89880.3%
4Times Internet Limited282,43269.6%
5Flipkart sites235,96458.1%
6PAYTM.COM215,41153.1%
7TRUECALLER.COM199,77449.2%
8Bytedance Inc.196,14248.3%
9Network 18194,09947.8%
10Reliance Jio Digital Services192,59247.5%

Desktop: 6+ Home and Work,
Mobile: 18+ Smartphone and Tablets iOS and Android .

Bytedance operates TikTok/Helo in India and its mobile-only platform is able to beat content heavy companies like Network18 (which gets significant traffic on both mobile and desktop).

