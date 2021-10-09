Power Supply Crisis: Blackout Warning For Delhi If Coal Supply Not Restored In 2 Days

There could be a blackout in the national capital in the next two days if coal supplies to power plants do not improve, a Delhi minister said today.

“All three companies in Delhi are distributors and not power producers. We depend on the centre’s plants. If the supply does not come, then after two days there will be a blackout in the whole of Delhi,” Mr Jain said.