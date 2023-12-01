PR lessons from K-pop, Jesus, Substack: Redefining PR and Corp Communications

In this enlightening discussion with Lulu Cheng Meservey on ‘How I Write Podcast’, we explore the dynamics of modern communication, the intricacies of corporate messaging, and the influence of Korean pop culture and religious fanaticism. Lulu is currently the Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Chief Communications Officer at Activision Blizzard, and was formerly head of comms at Substack.

Meservey shares her insights on crafting impactful messages, understanding your audience, and navigating the waters of corporate communications.

The Reality of Corporate Speak

Corporate speak, often perceived as dull and impersonal, is frequently used by companies as a risk minimization strategy to avoid controversy.

Habit and the belief that such language is expected in a professional environment contribute to its widespread adoption.

However, it’s crucial to avoid this by ensuring written communications sound natural and conversational, as if you were speaking aloud.

The Art of Conveying Emotions

When communicating emotions through writing, it is more effective to focus on one or two dominant emotions.

Overwhelming the reader with a range of emotions can dilute the impact of the message.

This approach helps in establishing a company’s personality, fostering familiarity, affinity, trust, and connection with customers.

The only way to build trust is to have as much vulnerability and personality and honesty as possible because people don’t trust corporations and there’s data about this. There’s surveys. People don’t trust institutions. – Lulu Cheng Meservey