NextBigWhat Huddle has been created to ensure that working remote does not get boring and you continue to get insights + real-world lessons from founders and product leaders on building and scaling product-led businesses.

On Friday (April 17th), we have Praful Poddar, Director – Product Management @ OLX joining us for an AMA on Making Product Management Work In A Pandemic. In the middle of a crisis, how should teams and Product Managers make Product Management work?

Along with pretty much every industry and domain, Product Management too has been hit hard by Covid-19. Both from a career standpoint as well as professionally, things are changing rapidly.

How should a Product Manager re-orient to help their product deal with new business realities? What skill set does a PM need to work through a crisis period? Some of the focus areas for this AMA are:

Challenges for Product Managers today.

What is the new workflow like?

Defining Product direction in a time like this.

User research & testing.

Working with technical teams.

All of this and more with Praful Poddar, Director of Product Management at OLX India in this edition of the Huddle. So make sure to register!

When: April 17th (Friday) | 5 PM IST

Ideal for: Product Managers, Product Leaders, Founders

Register for NextBigWhat Huddle Register for the upcoming AMAs (every weekday from 5 - 6 PM). Name * First Last

Email *

Phone

Designation / Job Title *

Company Name *

Select the Huddle you are registering for: * Select All AMA On Crisis Management & How To Plan For The Next 12 Months With Aloke & Rajnish, Co-Founders @ ixigo [Wednesday] AMA On Building & Scaling Healthifyme With Tushar, Co-Founder @ Healthifyme [Thursday] AMA On Making Product Management Work In A Pandemic With Praful Poddar, Director – Product Management @ OLX [Friday]



You can also watch the AMA live on Facebook & Youtube.

The NextBigWhat Huddle is brought to you in partnership with MoEngage, an Intelligent Customer Engagement Platform trusted by enterprises in 35 countries and GoJek.