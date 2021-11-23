    Announcing Productgeeks Conf Speaker: Pratilipi founder, Ranjeet

    Productgeeks conf, world’s first audio-conf brings you the best product+growth minds from across the globe with a single focus -> enabling you to build and grow product-led businesses.

    We are happy to introduce Productgeeks Conf speaker: Pratilipi founder, Ranjeet.

    The audio conf is designed as an interactive AMA and Ranjeet’s session will primarily focus on finding product-market fit, running experiments, building the right culture and leadership lessons.

    Date: December 1st, 7 PM onwards.
    Conf dates: Dec 1 – 17, 7 PM IST (one hour daily)
    Format: Audio : live/interactive
    (in partnership with FWD, the learning app)
    Registration : Free
    Agenda/Speakers: More on your way (speaker nomination ends Nov 29th).

