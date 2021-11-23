Announcing Productgeeks Conf Speaker: Pratilipi founder, Ranjeet

Productgeeks conf, world’s first audio-conf brings you the best product+growth minds from across the globe with a single focus -> enabling you to build and grow product-led businesses.

We are happy to introduce Productgeeks Conf speaker: Pratilipi founder, Ranjeet.

The audio conf is designed as an interactive AMA and Ranjeet’s session will primarily focus on finding product-market fit, running experiments, building the right culture and leadership lessons.

Date: December 1st, 7 PM onwards.

Conf dates: Dec 1 – 17, 7 PM IST (one hour daily)

Format: Audio : live/interactive

(in partnership with FWD, the learning app)

Registration : Free

Agenda/Speakers: More on your way (speaker nomination ends Nov 29th).