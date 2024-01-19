Preventing an Anxious Generation in the Digital Era
‘Trying to design a world for a whole child approach has to involve the redesign of Technology if technology is being designed in ways that lead to Compulsive use.’ – Nita Farahan
This WEF conversation addresses the rising concerns around the impact of technology on children’s mental health.
It explores how increased screen time, driven by social media and other digital platforms, is linked to a rise in anxiety and depression among young people.
It also discusses potential solutions, including policy interventions, redesigning technology with a ‘whole child’ approach, and promoting balanced use of technology.
Table of Contents
- Rising Screen Time and Mental Health Concerns
- The Impact of User-Created Platforms
- Growing Awareness Among Gen Z
- Potential Risks and Benefits of Advanced Technologies
- The Need for a Balanced Approach
- Not All Screen Time is Bad
- Whole Child Approach in Design
- Equity in Screen Time
- Global Framework for Children’s Rights
- Education Redesign for Cognitive Liberty
- Empowering Technology Design
- Policy Frameworks for Child Protection
Rising Screen Time and Mental Health Concerns
Children between 8 to 18 years old spend about 4.5 out of 10 waking hours per day in front of screens.
While this provides benefits like increased connectivity and learning opportunities, it also correlates with increased anxiety, depression, sleep disturbances.
The Impact of User-Created Platforms
Platforms like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok are designed with features that encourage overconsumption and repetitive use.
These can lead to compulsive behavior as they play on psychological mechanisms that children may be particularly susceptible to.