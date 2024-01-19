Preventing an Anxious Generation in the Digital Era

‘Trying to design a world for a whole child approach has to involve the redesign of Technology if technology is being designed in ways that lead to Compulsive use.’ – Nita Farahan

This WEF conversation addresses the rising concerns around the impact of technology on children’s mental health.

It explores how increased screen time, driven by social media and other digital platforms, is linked to a rise in anxiety and depression among young people.

It also discusses potential solutions, including policy interventions, redesigning technology with a ‘whole child’ approach, and promoting balanced use of technology.

Table of Contents

Rising Screen Time and Mental Health Concerns

Children between 8 to 18 years old spend about 4.5 out of 10 waking hours per day in front of screens.

While this provides benefits like increased connectivity and learning opportunities, it also correlates with increased anxiety, depression, sleep disturbances.

The Impact of User-Created Platforms

Platforms like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok are designed with features that encourage overconsumption and repetitive use.

These can lead to compulsive behavior as they play on psychological mechanisms that children may be particularly susceptible to.