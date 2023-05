Primebook is a first-of-its-kind, made-in-India Android laptop intended for students and vocational learners. Founded by IIT Delhi alums Aman Verma and Chitranshu Mahant in 2018. They have worked with NGOs, schools, and EdTech companies to enable a smooth transition to hybrid and e-learning. It is integrated with the brand’s proprietary Android 11-based operating system – PrimeOS