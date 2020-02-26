Private Labels and Etailers: The game has just begun

Private labels are being introduced by etailers to increase margin and attain profitability. Here are 3 things you should know (from KPMG report).

1. Category focused platforms were early to enter and launch private labels, and currently have 25-40 per cent of sales contribution from such labels, while multi-category platforms have around 5-10 per cent of sales attributed to private labels.

2. Private label growth outperforms overall platform growth across categories

While private labels compete alongside well-established external brands, they are able to gain market share by developing differentiated products on parameters such a price, ease of use, specifications etc.

3. Margin, margin and margin..

Private labels could offer higher margins than external

brands on multi-brand online retail platforms.

These margins can largely be attributed to the absence of

intermediaries, and higher control across the value

chain that reduces value leakages.