- UK’s Cosmetify made a list of richest celeb beauty brands by recent revenue. Anomaly Haircare by Priyanka surpassed Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner and Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez to become the second richest celeb beauty brand this year.
- Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty has featured in the top three most successful overall beauty brands and has also emerged as the wealthiest celebrity beauty brand too.
Priyanka Chopra surpasses Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez; has the second wealthiest celeb beauty brand: Report
