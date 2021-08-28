Product Manager’s Guide to Working With Engg Team #UnboxingPMS1E2 with Sidhartha Guru

Next in the Unboxing Product Management series:

Topic: A Product Manager’s Guide to Working With Engg Team

Date: Sep 4th (Saturday)

Timing: 5 – 6 PM

Mentor: Sidhartha Guru, PM at Booking.com

Key takeaways from the session

As Product Managers for tech products, we work very closely with engineering to deliver value to our customers. In fact, most, if not all, of our products are pieces of code.

We’ve heard PMs often ask.

Do I need to be a coder to become a PM?

How much should I know about technology?

How can I help the engineering team build a scalable and robust system?

Where should I draw a line between product and tech accountability?

How do I empower my dev team to deliver results autonomously?

We’ll try to answer “how to work with engineering” and cover some tech jargon such as microservices, system design, APIs, SLOs and more in this QnA session. Sidhartha Guru

Registration form

Loading…