Announcing ProductGeeks Conf for the teams that ship (in a completely re-imagined format)

Ladies and Gentlemen

It’s time to accelerate the product / tech ecosystem and learn from the best global minds out there.

And isnt’ it high time we design (virtual) conferences keeping YOU in mind?

We are proud to introduce Productgeeks Conf, India’s largest product conference in a completely reimagined avatar.

Mobile-only Audio conference

No more hassles of sitting in front of your laptop. Audio is interactive, intimate and a real sexy format! A mobile-only experience you will love!

Why can’t virtual conference be reimagined from first-principle thinking? Why are they 2-days expecting you to sit in front of your laptop? We are setting a new standard.

You decide the speakers. You ask your questions. We are just the facilitators.

The Conference Theme

The conference is primarily focused on 2 broad themes:

Zero to One

The early days of building products, finding PMF, creating roadmaps, traction channels ..and more!

The scale up journey, Building growth models, Scaling up leadership..and more!



Details please!

Starting December 1st, we will bring you one great speaker (or a panel of speakers) for one hour everyday (7 PM IST). This is going to be an audio event, and will be extremely interactive.

We will start announcing speakers very soon, but here is the thing fellas. NextBigWhat has always been about great amazing talks – and this edition of the conference just takes it to another level.

Date: December 1st – 17th , 7 PM IST. Everyday.

Agenda/speakers: we will start announcing soon.

Conf website



All of Audio events will be held in partnership with FWD app.

Registration: Productgeeks is all about you and your friends. Invite them and get your free tickets (they also get free tickets).

Access to discord community (launching soon)

All of NextBigWhat conferences are driven by community. Go ahead and apply as a speaker or recommend one using this form.

Videos from the last editions