Announcing ProductGeeks Conf: The Conf for teams that ship [Dec 9-11]

While the startup world is buzzing with the funding news, it’s time we go deeper and bring together the teams that ship – i.e. product, engineering, growth and leadership teams.

Ladies and gentlemen: introducing to you, ProductGeeks conf !

Over the last few years, the conf has seen some of the most amazing speakers from the tech and startup ecosystem – and this time, we are taking things to an altogether different level with our curated workshops, panels, and straight talks.

No BS. No gyaawn. Only actionable insights.

Spread over three days, this is how the conference is planned.

Day 1: Workshops Day 2: Zero to 1 (early stage of startups, products) Day 3: Scale from 1 to N (product-market fit and beyond)

What’s the Agenda?

As always, a lot of amazingness. Here is what you can expect.

Building Product-driven growth businesses.

Across consumer and SAAS segment.

Workshops

Network with other ProductGeeks – in a more meaningful manner. Launch your product

Expect best global minds sharing their playbooks.

Growth and Retention

Who are the speakers?

UnPluggd is driven by the community and one of our core goals is to bring you speakers who really have the courage to share-it-all, i.e. hard-hitting stories of mistakes, failures, and perseverance.

No Gyaaaa(w)n. Only UnPluggd

We will start announcing speakers from Oct – but as always, expect awesomeness. Expect candid conversations. And a lot of practical insights.

Speakers from the last few editions

Gokul Rajaram (FB, Square)

Shishir Mehrotra (Coda, Youtube)

Kintan Brahmbhatt (Amazon)

Sidu Ponappa, Aakash from Gojek

Sangeep Paul (Platformlabs)..and many more.

“The Mecca of Indian product and tech ecosystem” – Parag , YC (2018)

Get your early bird tickets

Date: Dec 9, 10, 11

Venue: Virtual (the hybrid version will be announced in Nov, depending on the Covid scene)

Conf URL:

Early bird registration (70% discount, already applied).

Note that tickets for workshops will be available later.